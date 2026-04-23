Is Iran’s sudden flood of rain and snow linked to destroyed US climate weapons?

Unusual weather changes in Iran have sparked speculation about potential American climate manipulation in the Gulf region.

🔴 A now-deleted social media post from the official X account of Iran’s embassy in Kabul claimed the existence of a “secret cloud seeding and climate change center” operated by the US in the UAE

🔴 The apparent destruction of the center during the course of the Iran war allegedly flipped regional weather patterns overnight, bringing weekly rains to Iran and Iraq and a 5°C temperature drop

🔴While many quickly dismissed the claim, others pointed to the historical use of cloud seeding by the US during the Vietnam War

👉 Operation Popeye (1967–1972) was a classified US military program that used silver iodide to extend the monsoon season over the Ho Chi Minh Trail

US political commentator Tucker Carlson raised the issue of deliberate weather modification in Iran in November 2025 during a conversation with Dane Wigington, a longtime critic of geoengineering.

👉 Wigington argued that technology exists to steer massive storms and influence weather patterns

👉 He also claimed the US has stepped up climate intervention operations since 9/11

Still, the most immediate evidence is the weather itself: Iran has been hit by unexpected rain and snow, with some noting what appears to be a sharp turn from prolonged drought conditions to record precipitation.





👍 @geopolitics_prime