Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
President Trump Got A Pair Of Sneakers
channel image
InevitableTruth
2 Subscribers
11 views
Published Yesterday

Sneaker Con For Trump. They made a pair of Sneakers for Trump and a very emotional Trump Mom gets called up onto the stage to hug Donald Trump.

gettrumpsneakers.com

Keywords
philadelphiapresidenttrumpsneakercon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket