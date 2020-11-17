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The David Knight Show (17November20 Full Show)
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68 views • November 17, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
— 00:02:38 Boys Scouts — financially & morally bankrupt with 90,000 sexual abuses claims
— 00:04:31 Biden’s perverted “patriotism” is actually “paternalism”; maybe he’s just confusing the words
— 00:14:08 Plymouth vs Project 1619 — talk about THIS with your kids
— 00:22:34 Scott Atlas tells people not to put up with Whitmer orders and WaPo tries to make him a terrorist — this is what happens when you quote the Founders of this country today
— 00:32:02 Sheriff refuses Cuomo’s unconstitutional COVID orders, but corporations will be the point of enforcement
— 00:46:47 Kidney Cancer patient, 46, refused treatment to leave beds open for possible COVID cases
— 00:56:08 Fauci & Fake Jake want to kill all holidays until 2022 — time to start our own underground economy & society
— 01:04:28 Here’s how Slaoui & Fauci are lying to you about safety and “efficacy”
— 01:24:16 Govt’s obsession with mind reading and mind control has been going on since the 1950’s — and it’s now REAL
— 01:38:32 Biden Administration would bring you more wars, but don’t worry, the Pentagon will be run by a woman. Isn’t that special?
— 01:56:17 GreatReset is trending now, but no one is talking about the date it will be completed or the fact that it has ALREADY BEGUN
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
— 00:02:38 Boys Scouts — financially & morally bankrupt with 90,000 sexual abuses claims
— 00:04:31 Biden’s perverted “patriotism” is actually “paternalism”; maybe he’s just confusing the words
— 00:14:08 Plymouth vs Project 1619 — talk about THIS with your kids
— 00:22:34 Scott Atlas tells people not to put up with Whitmer orders and WaPo tries to make him a terrorist — this is what happens when you quote the Founders of this country today
— 00:32:02 Sheriff refuses Cuomo’s unconstitutional COVID orders, but corporations will be the point of enforcement
— 00:46:47 Kidney Cancer patient, 46, refused treatment to leave beds open for possible COVID cases
— 00:56:08 Fauci & Fake Jake want to kill all holidays until 2022 — time to start our own underground economy & society
— 01:04:28 Here’s how Slaoui & Fauci are lying to you about safety and “efficacy”
— 01:24:16 Govt’s obsession with mind reading and mind control has been going on since the 1950’s — and it’s now REAL
— 01:38:32 Biden Administration would bring you more wars, but don’t worry, the Pentagon will be run by a woman. Isn’t that special?
— 01:56:17 GreatReset is trending now, but no one is talking about the date it will be completed or the fact that it has ALREADY BEGUN
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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