IS TRIBULATION 7 YEARS OR JUST 10 DAYS? READING ABOUT PAUL THE PERSECUTOR OF THE CHURCH, IN ACTS CHAPTER 8:1-3, PLUS YOUR DAILY MANNA VERSES FOR SEPTEMBER 4, 2022. PLUS BIDEN THE PERSECUTOR!

SONG OF SOLOMON 7 & 8; PSALM 104:31-35; PROV. 24:21,22; 1 COR. 14:1-20

SEPTEMBER 4, 2022



REASONING THROUGH SCRIPTURES IN THE BOOKS OF JOB, PSALMS, PROVERBS, ACTS, AND ROMANS FOR SEPTEMBER 4, 2022

You In Him Ministries is based on “Christ in You, the Hope of Glory” Scripture—Colossians 1:27​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​. Our ministry is “Study to show yourself approved unto God, a workman who needs not to be ashamed, but rightly divides the Word of Truth” (2 Timothy 2:15​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​).

GENESIS, EXODUS, LEVITICUS, NUMBERS, DEUTERONOMY, JOSHUA, JUDGES, RUTH, 1 SAMUEL, 2 SAMUEL, 1 KINGS; 2 KINGS, 1 CHRONICLES, 2 CHRONICLES, EZRA, NEHEMIAH, ESTHER, JOB, ECCLESIASTES, SONG OF SOLOMON, PSALMS, PROVERBS, MATTHEW, MARK, LUKE, JOHN, ACTS, ROMANS. 1 CORINTHIANS, READING THE WORD IN ONE YEAR, BIBLE READING, STUDY

Daily Readings through the Bible in One Year read by Pam Gunderson,

Host of You in Him Ministries

www.youinhimministries.com

[email protected]

[email protected]

MAILING ADDRESS – 800 E. WISHKAH ST., STE. 213, ABERDEEN, WA 98520

833-726-8255 or 833 Pam Talks

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https://www.youinhimministries.com