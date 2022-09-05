IS TRIBULATION 7 YEARS OR JUST 10 DAYS? READING ABOUT PAUL THE PERSECUTOR OF THE CHURCH, IN ACTS CHAPTER 8:1-3, PLUS YOUR DAILY MANNA VERSES FOR SEPTEMBER 4, 2022. PLUS BIDEN THE PERSECUTOR!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SONG OF SOLOMON 7 & 8; PSALM 104:31-35; PROV. 24:21,22; 1 COR. 14:1-20
SEPTEMBER 4, 2022
REASONING THROUGH SCRIPTURES IN THE BOOKS OF JOB, PSALMS, PROVERBS, ACTS, AND ROMANS FOR SEPTEMBER 4, 2022
You In Him Ministries is based on “Christ in You, the Hope of Glory” Scripture—Colossians 1:27. Our ministry is “Study to show yourself approved unto God, a workman who needs not to be ashamed, but rightly divides the Word of Truth” (2 Timothy 2:15).
GENESIS, EXODUS, LEVITICUS, NUMBERS, DEUTERONOMY, JOSHUA, JUDGES, RUTH, 1 SAMUEL, 2 SAMUEL, 1 KINGS; 2 KINGS, 1 CHRONICLES, 2 CHRONICLES, EZRA, NEHEMIAH, ESTHER, JOB, ECCLESIASTES, SONG OF SOLOMON, PSALMS, PROVERBS, MATTHEW, MARK, LUKE, JOHN, ACTS, ROMANS. 1 CORINTHIANS, READING THE WORD IN ONE YEAR, BIBLE READING, STUDY
Daily Readings through the Bible in One Year read by Pam Gunderson,
Host of You in Him Ministries
www.youinhimministries.com
MAILING ADDRESS – 800 E. WISHKAH ST., STE. 213, ABERDEEN, WA 98520
833-726-8255 or 833 Pam Talks
Did You Ever Want to Be a Missionary? Then Be One by Hitting Like and Share!
https://www.youinhimministries.com