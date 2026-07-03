WAR ROOM LIVE [FULL] Friday 7/3/26 • Shock Poll Shows 2/3 Of Gen Z Clueless About America 250

Temps Soar Across US On Eve of July 4th, As Shock Poll Shows 2/3 Of Gen Z Clueless About America 250 & Dems Freak Out Over DOJ Election Fraud Investigations… PLUS, The Left’s Deep Hatred of America Has Now Been Fully EXPOSED

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