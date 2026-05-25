May 25, 2026

rt.com









Russia confirmed it launched retaliatory strikes on Ukrainian military command facilities. It comes in response to Kiev's drone attack on a school dormitory in the Lugansk Republic, which claimed 21 young lives. Russia's human rights commissioner arrives at the scene of the Ukrainian attack, branding it a war crime and noting there were absolutely no military facilities there. While over 50 journalists from 19 countries visit the site of the Ukrainian terror attack, CNN and the BBC officially decline the Russian foreign ministry's invitation. We speak to former British MP, who says these media outlets are afraid of one thing, and that's the destruction of their narrative.





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