NWO and the United States: upcoming martial law, closed Wal-Mart stores & FEMA camps

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Credits to DON KILLUMINATI (Darkknight@WorldLive)





As Christians anticipate the imminent return of the Son of the Most High, Bible prophecy indicates that the world will soon go through unprecedented changes, which will take the great majority of us by surprise.





The United States – the second beast of Revelation 13 – is working behind the scenes with the Vatican – the first beast of Revelation 13 – to usher in satan’s new world order agenda. The recent passing of strict executive orders by Obama including the National Defense Authorization Act and the National Defense Preparedness Act are proof of that. Further, the numerous FEMA prisons and the presence of guillotines and coffins at these camps are indicative of the current and future role the United States as a police state through the enforcement of martial law.





Satan, as the false messiah, will come in the flesh and masquerade himself as Christ to a deceived world, which has rejected the Christ of the Bible and His Law of love, His holy and eternal ten commandments. The false messiah will encourage the antichrist pope to enforce Sunday as the day of rest over God’s 7th day Sabbath commandment, which points to Him as the Creator.





The ultimate goal will be to enforce Sunday law so as to make the masses sin against their Creator and Christian God of the universe. The soon to be enforced Sunday laws WILL BE the mark of the Vatican beast, the prophesied first beast of Revelation 13 and beast of Revelation 17 on which sits the whore of Babylon, the Roman Catholic Church.





This is what the Vatican beast has to say about its mark: "Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact". — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.





Those who accept Sunday rather than the commanded 7th day Sabbath of God will pay a miserable price for disobeying an offended God. The seven plagues of the Most High will fall upon those who will take the mark of the beast (Sunday rest and worship) -- rather than observing the commandments of the Most High including the 7th day Sabbath commandment (Exodus 20:8-11) - and their fate will be an unpleasant one, as mentioned in Revelation 14:9-10.





Make the right choice: choose Christ, flee worldliness, put your faith and trust in the Son of God, keep His holy ten commandments through the Holy Spirit (Exodus 20:3-17) and Christ will reward you, as a gift, with eternal life in His everlasting kingdom of love, peace and joy (Revelation 14:12; Revelation 22:14).





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