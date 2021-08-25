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Australia Effectively Killing Babies In The Name Of Covid Depopulation There Is No Virus
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583 views • August 25, 2021
Typical bureaucratic rubbish, that has BEEN THE CAUSE OF THE DEATH OF FOUR BABIES IN NEED!!! How do these people manage to sleep at night I do not know . . . how can anyone deny babies necessary care to sustain life and get away with it???? . . . THIS IS GENOCIDE ALL THESE PEOPLE NEED TO BE JAILED AND THE DEATH SENTENCE NEEDS TO COME BACK TO AUSTRALIA!!
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