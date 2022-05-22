Dr Jennifer Daniels - Excellent Nutrition, Exercise, Detox, Elimination and Correct Thinking Equals the Body in Balance on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (05.29.18)

Questions asked by our listeners:

-Besides doing the turpentine protocol, are there herbs that can help people recover from vaccinosis?

-Our 2 yr old son has skin issues on legs. We do give him pasteurized goat milk which I know Dr Daniels is not a fan of any dairy. He is otherwise very healthy but his skin seems to be his weakness. What kind of topical treatments would be a good idea to try?

-I have nasal polyps. I had surgery for nasal polyps in 1997, and again in 1998. For reasons concerning asthma I’ve been on prednisone for 16 years.

-I’ve had a patch of psoriasis just below my left knee for about 20 years. I had it in other places but it all disappeared when I did intensive yoga, breathing, and meditation (6 hours a day for 2 weeks) with Art of Living. But this one patch is stubborn. What can I do?

-Considering Iv cord blood stem cells for RA offered there. Any thoughts? -What company can we order the Russian shilajit from ?

-Do you think copper is valuable for body?

-My partner has extreme tinnitus all the time and deafness. In the old days he played in a band standing right in front of the speaker. Ideas?

-If Lupus is Syphilis, how does a ten year old get diagnosed with Lupus/Syphilis?

-Dr. Daniels gives her thoughts on ALS

-What treatment would you suggest for an abscessed tooth ? Does it need to be removed ?

-I purchased boron from the large herbal store on the west coast. It says on package not for ingestion. Thoughts?

-I am a 50 year old man. My hair is thinning. What do you suggest to help ?

-Dr. Daniels, when doing the turpentine and sugar process, does it kill ALL parasites, or is another type of treatment -Question: What are your views if any in stem cell therapy to slow down the progression of Multiple Sclerosis?

-Please ask Dr. Daniels what I can do about the pain that is all over most of my stomach, just under the surface? I am 60 years old. The skin is very sensitive and is painful if I touch it on anything. The pain is at its worst when I have to use my stomach muscles, like when I am moving into a sitting up or lying down position and when I turn over in bed.

-How would you take care of tendonitis (in thumb area) ?

-What is Dr. Daniels remedy for a strong case of pneumonia with pleurisy accompanied by fever of up to 101 for a couple of weeks?

-I’m a 50 year old male. Does Dr Daniels see benefits of foot bathes to draw out toxins?

-Your show is terrific. A guest on your show last week (Sherry Rogers, MD) characterized the prevalence of cataracts as an “epidemic.” Unfortunately, I’m part of that epidemic. Does Dr. Daniels have any recommendations for non-surgical treatment of cataracts?

-I have been experiencing gurgling in my lower intestines and I cannot seem to be able to get it under control… I take probiotics, food enzymes, eat healthy, and no processed foods, dairy or sugar.. I do drink Kombucha, juice my own veggies and eat avocados and sauerkraut.. I also am taking your Vitality Capsules.. is there something I should be checked for or add to my diet??

-My 65 old friend who’s mother died of a stroke in her 80’s and dad died of a heart attack several years later also in his 80’s said he was taking a baby aspirin a day. I said I didn’t think that was a great idea, would you please help me remember why I believe this. I was at a loss for a reason? thank you very much

-Please ask Dr Daniels her opinion on .. My husband just had about 4 shots of steroid down his back . Has arthritis.. Degenerating disks.. Maybe a bone piece floating around…… Just had done last week.. now his pain is a bit higher up than before…????



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