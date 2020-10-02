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The hopes of the ancient Bourgeois are the dreams we have today - with Deirdre McCloskey, “Christian classical liberal" professor, author & icon
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8 views • October 02, 2020
In her massive economic, historical, and literary trilogy "The Bourgeois Era", professor McCloskey sought to re-orient history in order to humanize economics and connect the virtues of ancient entrepreneurs with the courage of today's idealists and market movers. As innovators struggle today against the special interests using government to smother market competition or even our rights, Dr. McCloskey's message of bourgeois dignity needs more appreciation.
In this webinar, Deirdre takes us on a tour of her history of the class of humans who cleared the way for the progress we take for granted today and help us understand the integration important to understand when seeking to define what goals are important to create a better world and find our individual destinies.
In this webinar, Deirdre takes us on a tour of her history of the class of humans who cleared the way for the progress we take for granted today and help us understand the integration important to understand when seeking to define what goals are important to create a better world and find our individual destinies.
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