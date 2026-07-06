BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Miranda Spivack: Government Secrecy & Dirty Backroom Deals in Our Backyards
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
436 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • Today

Veteran journalist and author of "Backroom Deals in Our Backyards " Miranda Spivack highlights the widespread issue of local government secrecy and the detrimental impact of non-disclosure agreements between public officials and private corporations. She details the stories of "accidental activists" who uncovered corruption involving toxic water, dangerous infrastructure, and flawed criminal justice algorithms. The discussion emphasizes how corporate trade secrets and data-driven policing often bypass public oversight, harming community safety. Spivack encourages citizens to bypass information blockades through persistent investigation, civic engagement, and community organizing to demand transparency and monitor their local governments before crises occur.


Escape the Technocracy Live Workshop (w/ Geopolitics & Empire)! https://escapethetechnocracy.com/product-escape-the-technocracy-live-workshop-season-2


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/geopolitics-empire/id1003465597

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com


***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics

Escape The Technocracy (15% off w/ GEOPOLITICS!) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Expat Money (FREE "Plan B" Report!) https://expatmoney.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Backroom Deals in Our Backyards https://thenewpress.org/books/backroom-deals-in-our-backyards

Substack https://backroomdeals.substack.com

X https://x.com/mirandareporter


About Miranda S. Spivack

Miranda S. Spivack is a veteran reporter and editor who specializes in stories about government accountability and secrecy. She spent twenty years as an award-winning editor and reporter for the Washington Post. A former Fulbright Scholar and Distinguished Visiting Professor of Journalism at DePauw University and the author of Backroom Deals in Our Backyards (The New Press), she lives in Maryland.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
journalismcorruptionprivacypollutiondemocracysecrecyfoiallcndaforever chemicalsdata centers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran Tightens Grip on Strait of Hormuz Tanker Traffic

Iran Tightens Grip on Strait of Hormuz Tanker Traffic

Garrison Vance
Doug Casey Predicts Trump Will Not Complete Second Term

Doug Casey Predicts Trump Will Not Complete Second Term

Garrison Vance
Report: Secret Service Knew Gunman Was Armed and in Place Two Minutes Before Trump Shooting

Report: Secret Service Knew Gunman Was Armed and in Place Two Minutes Before Trump Shooting

Garrison Vance
Air Force Major Arrested at Capitol for Calling for Trump, Vance Impeachment

Air Force Major Arrested at Capitol for Calling for Trump, Vance Impeachment

Ramon Tomey
Iran asserts Hormuz control as Qatar reports progress in indirect talks with U.S.

Iran asserts Hormuz control as Qatar reports progress in indirect talks with U.S.

Morgan S. Verity
Iranian President: Tehran to Honor Commitments If Washington Adheres to Memorandum

Iranian President: Tehran to Honor Commitments If Washington Adheres to Memorandum

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy