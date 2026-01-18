The Days of Elijah, Part III: Eddie Chumney on Yeshua, Galilee & the Gathering of Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eddie Chumney explains how Yeshua’s ministry in Galilee fulfills prophecy by gathering and restoring the exiled tribes of Israel.In The Days of Elijah, Part III, Eddie Chumney delivers a powerful, scripture-rich teaching revealing how Yeshua’s ministry in the Galilee fulfills the prophetic mission of gathering and uniting the twelve tribes of Israel. From Isaiah and Jeremiah to the Gospels, this episode uncovers the deeper meaning behind “fishers of men,” the Village of Comfort, and the restoration of both the House of Judah and the House of Israel.