The Falsehood of the SOVEREIGN CITIZEN mantra - Part 2
Secret Harbour Sessions
Published 17 hours ago |

Continuation of the exposure of government and media deception re the true nature of Crown subjects. https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/law-expert-explains-dangerous-sovereign-citizen-movement/vi-AA16MEXv?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=28695ba97bfb4458aa1d9bc8ef7e4d06

The Project - 12 Jan 2023 - Network Ten (10play.com.au) (Fast forward to 27 minutes)


The "Common Law" Cult - Part One - by Charlie O'Neill (substack.com)

The "Common Law" Cult - Part Two - by Charlie O'Neill (substack.com)

dissentlawfulpractical

