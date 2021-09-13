Inflation is REAL: New World Disorder | Robert Kiyosaki, Kim Kiyosaki, and Gerald Celente

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This video was first posted on the Rich Dad Channel on Sep. 8, 2021 and I'm re-posting on my channel for those that missed it. Please subscribe to Robert and Kim's channel and follow them on social media (links below). Here's the episode description:
"The mainstream media will have you believe that the economy is on its way back from the devastation caused by the pandemic, but today’s guest says that the trends tell us another story.
Gerald Celente is the Founder and Director of the Trends Research Institute and publisher of the weekly Trends Journal magazine and he says, “America was the land of opportunity, that is no longer.”
Further, Gerald explains that the “bigs are in charge”: Big Banks, Big Pharma, Military-industrial complex, Big Tech. And as long as the bigs are in charge, the economy is in big trouble.
Hosts Robert and Kim Kiyosaki and guest Gerald Celente discuss what trends are telling us about the future of the global economy and where you should be putting your money."
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The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What’s Next in these increasingly turbulent times.
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