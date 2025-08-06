BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Inside the Future of Parachains, JAM & Polkadot Innovation | David Hawig, Polkadot at RAD
2 views • 20 hours ago

In this engaging fireside chat from Rollup & AppChain Day, we sit down with David from Web3 Foundation to unpack the evolution of the Polkadot ecosystem, the future of parachains, and how tools like the Parachain Automation Toolkit (aka Peruse) are transforming deployment for developers and startups.

🎯 Topics Covered:
🔹The accelerating momentum within the Polkadot ecosystem
🔹What JAM (Join-Accumulate Machine) means for the next generation of parachains
🔹Why the EVM vs. non-EVM debate misses the point in a multichain world
🔹How Zeeve and Web3 Foundation are streamlining development workflows
🔹Speeding up innovation with one-click parachain deployment
🔹The impact of open-source tools on driving adoption and innovation
🔹The significance of Substrate, Rollups, and Layer-2s in scaling Web3

Whether you're a builder, founder, or simply curious about Polkadot’s evolving role in the future of rollups, dApps, and multichain infrastructure—this conversation has you covered.

🔗 Don’t miss David’s deep dive into how JAM is paving the way for the next era of the decentralized internet.

blockchaintechnologypolkadot
