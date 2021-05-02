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HOW TO COMPLETE FORM 95: CLAIM AGAINST COVID-19 TO DEPT OF HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES
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80 views • May 02, 2021
by Dr David E Martin. A youtube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2PnM1wXDk4
Dr David E Martin channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClLDXIjo_7yQPG1Uqt-n4Wg
In this video, David walks us through how to fill out and send a form 95 claim.
DOWNLOAD, EDIT, and SEND the forms linked below if you have a real claim:
Example form 95 claim:
https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/SF95-07a-DOJ-Standard-Form-95-Sample-for-COVID.pdf
Form 95 addendum (include this with your form, it outlines the basis for the claim):
https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/SF95Addendum.pdf
Form 95 download:
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&;v=o2PnM1wXDk4&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gsa.gov%2FForms%2FTrackForm%2F33140&redir_token=QUFFLUhqa1BpbnI1N1V3cVFIeEllYUpmVUowZ0dRWmVWUXxBQ3Jtc0ttUjlKYk1fMlpobXJnbzM1bmlkS1BMV0ZRNmhocmt5UWhDUEswNjJsOVU1cml3LUJkVzN4djNQdm1hWDBLR0Q5SFlFQlNiQ2QyUGJhZWZqNWJHbENDMnZ6Um5ZOU5Xc3pHaG9TcVZZcTQ3QnV0MlZ1dw%3D%3D
Key points:
12:09 "None of us were provided with a risk assessment."
12:13 "None of us were provided with a risk benefit analysis."
12:17 "None of us were provided with independent facts."
Tune in later today, at 5PM EDT, for this week's Butterfly. Visit www.davidmartin.world for more of David's content
Dr David E Martin channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClLDXIjo_7yQPG1Uqt-n4Wg
In this video, David walks us through how to fill out and send a form 95 claim.
DOWNLOAD, EDIT, and SEND the forms linked below if you have a real claim:
Example form 95 claim:
https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/SF95-07a-DOJ-Standard-Form-95-Sample-for-COVID.pdf
Form 95 addendum (include this with your form, it outlines the basis for the claim):
https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/SF95Addendum.pdf
Form 95 download:
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&;v=o2PnM1wXDk4&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gsa.gov%2FForms%2FTrackForm%2F33140&redir_token=QUFFLUhqa1BpbnI1N1V3cVFIeEllYUpmVUowZ0dRWmVWUXxBQ3Jtc0ttUjlKYk1fMlpobXJnbzM1bmlkS1BMV0ZRNmhocmt5UWhDUEswNjJsOVU1cml3LUJkVzN4djNQdm1hWDBLR0Q5SFlFQlNiQ2QyUGJhZWZqNWJHbENDMnZ6Um5ZOU5Xc3pHaG9TcVZZcTQ3QnV0MlZ1dw%3D%3D
Key points:
12:09 "None of us were provided with a risk assessment."
12:13 "None of us were provided with a risk benefit analysis."
12:17 "None of us were provided with independent facts."
Tune in later today, at 5PM EDT, for this week's Butterfly. Visit www.davidmartin.world for more of David's content
Keywords
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