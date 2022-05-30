1 MEMORIAL DAY 2022 WE THE PEOPLE ARE THE PARENTS, PARENTAL STATE OVER GOVERNMENT

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WORD FROM THE HOLY SPIRIT:
GOD OWNS THE LAND, THE EARTH
TO "LIVE" YOU MUST GO THROUGH JESUS CHRIST.
GOD WILL KICK MEN OFF THE LAND.
THEY ARE TRESPASSING ON HIS LAND.
NO ONE HAS THE "RIGHT TO FORM A GOVERNMENT". RIGHTS COME ONLY FROM GOD. GOD CREATED USA, OHIO, THE STATES, BORDERS, ETC.
BY HIS LIVING SPIRIT IN MEN.
OBEY GOD
Have you heard of the parental State? We the People are the Parents the government is the child.
Ohio's Constitution: Political Power remains with the people.(We the People: government with the blue check mark.) We are in power not the government, (counterfeiters, no blue check mark.) We must approve or disapproved of their actions. We say No! We mean No. The people (We the People: government with the blue check mark.) hold all the power not the government. (counterfeiters, no blue check mark.)
The people must consent to all this garbage. We don't they have to consent. They must Stop. Period. That is how it works.
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Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information January 2021
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/01/resistance-chicks-masfaith3-leah-and.html
JoshWhoTV Resistance Chicks Podcast! https://www.joshwhoradio.net/director...
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Resistance Chicks
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-This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them)
-This video is also for teaching and inspirational purposes.
-We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.