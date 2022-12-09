Create New Account
"Shart of the Deal" Biden Released Ukrainian Arms Dealer "Lord of War", in Russian Exchange for WNBA Player
guitarnoel
Published a day ago

Clip from "Lord of War" Ukrainian Arms dealer Biden releases in exchange for WNBA Player Griner who got caught with THC in Russia.  We went from "Art of the Deal" Trump to "Shart of the Deal" Biden

Keywords
bidenukrainegriner

