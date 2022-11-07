Create New Account
Emergency Freedom Movement Briefing
In this MUST WATCH video you will hear the most peer reviewed and published medical doctor in history, Dr. Peter McCullough lay out how we were the unwitting victims of a well-planned U.S. military PSYOP (the COVID-19 PSYOP) which has led to the untimely death of millions of people, and has caused permanent, irreparable harm of billions of others. After you watch this emergency briefing you will understand why millions of people are now calling for a Nuremberg II trial in order to prosecute those who were responsible for the greatest crime ever committed against humanity before they can do any more damage to humanity.

After this briefing you will also get to hear a classic 2002 interview with Alan Watt, a Canadian researcher who lays out exactly how the thirteen central banking families went about enslaving and depopulating humanity over the past 100+ years.

Keywords
crimes against humanitymass murdercovid-19 psyopnuremberg ii

