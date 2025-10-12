Bigfoot/Sasquatch/Humans 1964 Red River, NM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1964 just outside of RR New Mexico from two pictures are two main Sasquatch.
with some others lightly in the pictures.
Except each one or the two main ones is covered in hundreds of tiny Sasquatch beings, young ones and adults. A very hairy bunch.
This video are several of the actors, including humans.
Each picture has a main focus though the mixtures are always evident.
Tiny images, tiny extracts for viewing.
Revelation 13_"Beast of the Mark" #3 of...