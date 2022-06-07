'Mass Shootings': Fudging Numbers

Why Would The Media Do That?

* They’re crafty.

* They want to link the Uvalde and Buffalo mass shootings to inner-city gang shoot-outs with handguns.

* That way, they can justify taking away your rifle.

* They’re padding the numbers with black-on-black crime (which they never report on) to strip law-abiding Americans of their rights.





Jesse Watters Primetime (6 June 2022)