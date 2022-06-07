'Mass Shootings': Fudging Numbers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Would The Media Do That?
* They’re crafty.
* They want to link the Uvalde and Buffalo mass shootings to inner-city gang shoot-outs with handguns.
* That way, they can justify taking away your rifle.
* They’re padding the numbers with black-on-black crime (which they never report on) to strip law-abiding Americans of their rights.
Jesse Watters Primetime (6 June 2022)