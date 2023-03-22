🚨 BREAKING !! MASSIVE EXPLOSION AT INEOS PHENOL CHEMICALS PLANT IN PASADENA, TEXAS !!

📌 Pasadena, Texas





Currently Numerous hazmat response teams and other emergency personnels are responding to a extremely massive explosion and fire at a Ineos Phenol chemicals plant in Pasadena Texas one person has transported to a hospital. The plant makes multiple different types of chemicals and oils this is still developing.





Shared from and subscribe to:

99percent

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/



