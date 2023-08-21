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Hawaii State Government Attempts Information Blackout On Maui Fire - Refuses Media Access
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
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120 views • August 21, 2023

The West Maui disaster is becoming less about the fire and more about the government's bizarre response to the aftermath.  Independent media sources and some mainstream media sources have confirmed multiple instances of the Democrat controlled government's mismanagement that led to the escalation of the tragedy.  The circus included a woke water management bureaucrat who believes water is "godlike" and that it must be distributed according to the rules of "equity; the same official withheld vital firefighting resources for a day while Maui burned.  The state government has been thoroughly embarrassed, but instead of responding with humility, they have doubled down and gone on the attack.     

The Governor of Hawaii, Josh Green, took a wild swing at independent reporting, telling people not to listen to information from social media and "influencers."  It's hard to say what his definition of an "influencer" is, only that he is clearly hostile to anyone reporting news outside of the government narrative.  Green's disapproval of media reporting is not limited to alternative journalists, however.  It appears that there is now an information blackout being instituted by the state.  Corporate journalists are also being denied access to the area of the fire damage path as well as access to any details surrounding the investigation into how the fires may have started.

The lockdown is reminiscent of the state's recent draconian covid response and has undertones similar to the Hurricane Katrina calamity in 2005.  It is possible that the Hawaiian government got a taste of ultimate power over the past few years and now they think that 1st Amendment rights no longer apply.  The editor of the Maui Times reiterates that the government is shutting out all media inquiries and they are not to blame for the lack of confirmed updates on the situation.

Read ZeroHedge Document "Hawaii State Government Attempts Information Blackout On Maui Fire - Refuses Media Access", HERE:  https://www.zerohedge.com/political/hawaii-state-government-attempts-information-blackout-maui-fire-refuses-media-access 

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mauimedia blackoutdew attackjosh greenglobalist land grabhawaii state government media suppression
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