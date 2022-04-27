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Hospital Horror: Husband Held Hostage
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52 views • April 27, 2022
Stacy Ograyensek shares her heartbreaking story of losing her husband earlier this year. She believes hospital protocols killed him. Ograyensek had to continually fight to have her preferred treatment plan and use the doctor she'd arranged for care. Many of her instructions were not only ignored but other doctors intervened to revoke treatments that were helping her husband and even give him a lethal cocktail in the end. Hear her warning and how she's still fighting. If you would like to offer legal assistance please contact Stacy at [email protected]. You can also support her efforts here: https://givesendgo.com/Ryansfight
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