It Was Not Worth It | I Was Still Empty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this heartfelt episode of Let's Talk, Sister Christina Roach shares her profound journey of overcoming personal tragedies and health challenges through her unwavering faith in God. She contrasts the temporary pleasures of the world with the enduring peace she found in her relationship with Jesus. Sister Roach emphasizes the importance of having a personal relationship with God and the transformative power it holds. As she prepares to return to Curacao, she asks for prayers for strength and healing to continue her mission of helping others find their faith. Join us for an inspiring testimony filled with hope, faith, and divine guidance.
00:00 Introduction and Recap
00:35 Facing Health Challenges
01:03 Finding Peace in Faith
03:07 The Importance of a Personal Relationship with God
05:15 Testimony and Encouragement
08:01 Prayer Requests and Conclusion