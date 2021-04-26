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Words From The Lord: "A Time Of Chastisement During Great Tribulation" - "WAR DRUMS IN THE DISTANCE - JUDGEMENT BEGINS!!" - "DANGER Signs Ahead"!! - "Dark Days Ahead"!!
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96 views • April 26, 2021
The BEAST Speedboat Ride
https://www.google.com/maps/uv?pb=!1s0x89c259aab106f235%3A0xab9aeda7c527a39f!3m1!7e115!4shttps%3A%2F%2Flh5.googleusercontent.com%2Fp%2FAF1QipPm_tNlMXnz0d9u-3a3kWE8XSThoLcU_DWFa_6k%3Dw261-h160-k-no!5sspeed%20boat%20pier%2083%20nyc%20-%20Google%20Search!15sCgIgAQ&imagekey=!1e10!2sAF1QipPm_tNlMXnz0d9u-3a3kWE8XSThoLcU_DWFa_6k&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwisrqG345rwAhWOl-AKHWUcDRYQoiowEnoECEYQAw
A Time of Chastisement during Great Tribulation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XxZjeDOikS8
THE WAR DRUMS BEAT IN THE DISTANCE FOR MY JUDGEMENT BEGINS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tgKEO55VBU
CGI 3D Animated Short "I, Pet Goat II" by - Heliofant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65xLByzT1l0&;t=358s
God's Gifts - I PET GOAT II (2) REVEALS THE 144
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7fQHPnpiwQ&;t=1s
Get Ready! Get Ready! Get Ready! – Cryptic1
https://444prophecynews.com/get-ready-get-ready-get-ready-cryptic1/
DANGER Signs Ahead! – Cryptic1
https://444prophecynews.com/danger-signs-ahead-cryptic1/
Hang in there – Patti Young
https://444prophecynews.com/hang-in-there-patti-young/
Dark Days Ahead! – McKana
https://444prophecynews.com/dark-days-ahead-mckana/
THERE IS NO OTHER WAY – Roxanne
https://444prophecynews.com/there-is-no-other-way-roxanne/
YOU MUST STILL PREPARE – Amanda White
https://444prophecynews.com/you-must-still-prepare-amanda-white/
Ill Winds Coming – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/ill-winds-coming-anno-domini-144k/
Rapture April 29 2021, Daniel 10 Then Came Jesus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DRuVf8xMWDc
WORD/WARNING: NO-MAN-CLATURE..MAN, HIS NAME, #, MARK & IMAGE! HOW ARE YOU IDENITIFIED? MARKED?part 4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbyBsv0kmV4&;t=1809s
___________________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.google.com/maps/uv?pb=!1s0x89c259aab106f235%3A0xab9aeda7c527a39f!3m1!7e115!4shttps%3A%2F%2Flh5.googleusercontent.com%2Fp%2FAF1QipPm_tNlMXnz0d9u-3a3kWE8XSThoLcU_DWFa_6k%3Dw261-h160-k-no!5sspeed%20boat%20pier%2083%20nyc%20-%20Google%20Search!15sCgIgAQ&imagekey=!1e10!2sAF1QipPm_tNlMXnz0d9u-3a3kWE8XSThoLcU_DWFa_6k&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwisrqG345rwAhWOl-AKHWUcDRYQoiowEnoECEYQAw
A Time of Chastisement during Great Tribulation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XxZjeDOikS8
THE WAR DRUMS BEAT IN THE DISTANCE FOR MY JUDGEMENT BEGINS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tgKEO55VBU
CGI 3D Animated Short "I, Pet Goat II" by - Heliofant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65xLByzT1l0&;t=358s
God's Gifts - I PET GOAT II (2) REVEALS THE 144
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7fQHPnpiwQ&;t=1s
Get Ready! Get Ready! Get Ready! – Cryptic1
https://444prophecynews.com/get-ready-get-ready-get-ready-cryptic1/
DANGER Signs Ahead! – Cryptic1
https://444prophecynews.com/danger-signs-ahead-cryptic1/
Hang in there – Patti Young
https://444prophecynews.com/hang-in-there-patti-young/
Dark Days Ahead! – McKana
https://444prophecynews.com/dark-days-ahead-mckana/
THERE IS NO OTHER WAY – Roxanne
https://444prophecynews.com/there-is-no-other-way-roxanne/
YOU MUST STILL PREPARE – Amanda White
https://444prophecynews.com/you-must-still-prepare-amanda-white/
Ill Winds Coming – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/ill-winds-coming-anno-domini-144k/
Rapture April 29 2021, Daniel 10 Then Came Jesus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DRuVf8xMWDc
WORD/WARNING: NO-MAN-CLATURE..MAN, HIS NAME, #, MARK & IMAGE! HOW ARE YOU IDENITIFIED? MARKED?part 4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbyBsv0kmV4&;t=1809s
___________________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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