Meanwhile Thomas Massie... Ahead of tomorrow's primary, all the Trump cultists, bootlickers, Trump himself, Miriam Adelson & the Zionist donor machine are throwing $$$ into destroying Massie

Ahead of tomorrow's primary, all the Trump cultists, bootlickers, Trump himself, Miriam Adelson and the rest of the Zionist donor machine are throwing millions into destroying Massie.



Meanwhile Thomas Massie...

Adding, along with Trump's constant and today's video against Massie...

Earlier today, Pete Hegseth also campaigned against Massie at a rally for his challenger, Ed Galbraith, in Kentucky.