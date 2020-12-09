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Perpetual Fortune Cookie: Professor Brags China Has Influential Americans to Assure Beijing's Success
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10 views • December 09, 2020
Dec 8, 2020
TruNews
Today on TruNews, we discuss the warnings by top U.S. national security officials that the communist Chinese are frenziedly plotting to enslave America, and the Beijing-Biden election steal was ground zero for the invasion. We share further proof of the secret Sino friendship between China and “Republican” Governor Brian Kemp, and we detail the latest development in the Trump legal challenge, with 9 states joining Texas in a bid to have the Supreme Court overturn the corrupted “results.” Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 12/8/2020
https://www.trunews.com/stream/perpetual-fortune-cookie-professor-brags-china-has-influential-americans-to-assure-beijing-s-success
https://www.trunews.com/
TruNews
Today on TruNews, we discuss the warnings by top U.S. national security officials that the communist Chinese are frenziedly plotting to enslave America, and the Beijing-Biden election steal was ground zero for the invasion. We share further proof of the secret Sino friendship between China and “Republican” Governor Brian Kemp, and we detail the latest development in the Trump legal challenge, with 9 states joining Texas in a bid to have the Supreme Court overturn the corrupted “results.” Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 12/8/2020
https://www.trunews.com/stream/perpetual-fortune-cookie-professor-brags-china-has-influential-americans-to-assure-beijing-s-success
https://www.trunews.com/
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