Biochemistry Debunks Religion Freemasonry and Chickenpox | Spacebusters | December 18th, 2022

We take a very deep dive into the biological, mental and environmental causes of so called red bump diseases like chickenpox, measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, Scarlet Fever and so called STD's, falsely alleged to be caused by contagious and harmful bacteria or theoretical viruses.

We also show the biochemistry in the body that is expressing these tissue dis-eases as a result and how they can be cured safely, quickly and easily or prevented altogether with cellular tissue salts.

We also let you in on one of the world's biggest secrets...that the ancients knew the internal workings and intricacies of our bodies better than modern science and encoded this PHYSICAL science in a series of allegories and parables we call astrology, religion, Freemasonry, Mythology and they called the Mystery Schools and Esoteric Biochemistry or Alchemy.

It will no longer be a mystery to you dear viewer and only their highest level members are let in on what you are about to see. Buckle up, this is going to trigger a lot of people, understandably, and skip to the last 40 minutes if you just want the cures and not the esoteric knowledge.

