Man with disgusting dietary habits HOSPITALIZED by VAXX poison injections

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome After The Vax
Postural tachycardia syndrome (PoTS) is an abnormal increase in heart rate that occurs after sitting up or standing. Some typical symptoms include dizziness and fainting. It's sometimes known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.
Study: Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome after mRNA COVID-19 vaccine
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9308031/
