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Were The Founding Fathers 'Racist'? — Illustrated
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30 views • May 11, 2021
Subscribe on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amrenaissance
Original illustration by Matthew Drake. See the original video on his channel here: https://youtu.be/9PfsKuYjTsA.
Original audio from "What the Founders Really Thought About Race," available here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/V8DNJpcWjg10/
MUSIC:
'America The Beautiful," arranged.
First posted to YouTube on October 11, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Original illustration by Matthew Drake. See the original video on his channel here: https://youtu.be/9PfsKuYjTsA.
Original audio from "What the Founders Really Thought About Race," available here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/V8DNJpcWjg10/
MUSIC:
'America The Beautiful," arranged.
First posted to YouTube on October 11, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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