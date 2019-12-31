Jet Streams Break While Once in a Century is Our New Norm (932)

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*** Today's Story Links ***
Comet K2 'The Record-Breaker' - farthest active inbound comet ever seen https://watchers.news/2017/09/29/come...
https://theskylive.com/c2017k2-info
Delhi records coldest December day, second coldest December since 1901 https://watchers.news/2019/12/30/delh...
THE MERCURY IN SKARDU, PAKISTAN PLUNGES TO A RECORD-BREAKING -21C (-5.8F) https://electroverse.net/temp-in-skar...
ONCE IN A LIFETIME" STRATOSPHERIC CLOUDS https://spaceweather.com/
Stratospheric clouds https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EM-JXPTXk...
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ENC-uBtUU...
Huge temperature contrast across Europe today https://www.severe-weather.eu/mcd/hug...
An intense extra-tropical cyclone develops over the Atlantic https://www.severe-weather.eu/mcd/rap...
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