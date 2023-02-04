Juvent Micro-Impact vs Whole Body Vibration. See the difference..quickly.

Juvent Micro-Impact is often confused with Whole Body Vibration. Juvent Micro-Impact Platform uses 20 years of research, over 20 patents, and advanced software to deliver SAFE mechanical level optimized for each patient's resonance. Virtually all other devices sold as 'Whole Body Vibration' are far too much power to be safe, and mechanically similar to a simple 'paint shaker". Some say its like comparing an air-raid siren to a priceless-violin.
This simple video showing the effect on a bowl of water says quite a bit.
Juvent is SAFE & proven effective.
Your time and safety are valuable; Juvent make the best of both.
juvent.com
