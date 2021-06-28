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BEST LESSONS LEARNED FROM JORDAN B. PETERSON | AFTERSKOOL
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51 views • June 28, 2021
BEST LESSONS LEARNED FROM JORDAN B. PETERSON | AFTERSKOOL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hJrEaLYacwc/
In this animated lecture selection, Jordan Peterson discusses the important lessons about picking your sacrifice, pursuing a noble aim, and facing suffering voluntarily. These topics are covered in great detail and the animation helps the viewer to go step by step through Jordan Peterson’s lectures on them.
WHAT’S THE MOST EFFECTIVE WAY OF OVERCOMING SELF-DECEPTION? | Q&A 06-17-2021 | JORDAN B. PETERSON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/W_luzlgqYz0/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hJrEaLYacwc/
In this animated lecture selection, Jordan Peterson discusses the important lessons about picking your sacrifice, pursuing a noble aim, and facing suffering voluntarily. These topics are covered in great detail and the animation helps the viewer to go step by step through Jordan Peterson’s lectures on them.
WHAT’S THE MOST EFFECTIVE WAY OF OVERCOMING SELF-DECEPTION? | Q&A 06-17-2021 | JORDAN B. PETERSON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/W_luzlgqYz0/
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