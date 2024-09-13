BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JEWS CLAIM NEWLY DISCOVERED NOTES IN KIDS' SHOES FROM THE DEATH CAMPS [2020] ₪ HOLOHOAX BACKFIRES
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
7 months ago

⁣What caused less of a stir was the correction presented decades after the war by Polish historians. It had turned out, in fact, that one of the companies which employed detainees from the Majdanek camp had set up a shop in the camp where old shoes were repaired. The piles of shoes found by the Soviets were the stocks of this shop (Marszałek 1969, p. 48). The Polish historian CzesławRajca, who worked at the Majdanek Museum, states in this regard (Rajca 1992, p. 127):

“It had been assumed that this [quantity of shoes] came from murdered detainees. We know from documents that have later come to light that there was, at Majdanek, a store which received shoes from other camps.”

http://radiochristianity.com/holocaust-deprogramming-course/

Source: https://odysee.com/@louismarschalko:2/Jews-Claim-Newly-Discovered-Notes-2020-in-Kids-Shoes-From-The-Death-Camps-Backfires:4

holohoaxbackfiremulti pronged offensivepolish historianslouis marschalkonotes in childrens shoesmadjanek
