Greg Kelly: I'm 'the only guy' reporting Biden's 'ultimate moment of hypocrisy'.
GalacticStorm
2227 Subscribers
38 views
Published 20 hours ago

Greg Kelly: I'm 'the only guy' reporting Biden's 'ultimate moment of hypocrisy'.  While Democrat-inspired prosecutions attempt to build a sideshow around Trump's candidacy, Greg Kelly examines President Biden's "ultimate moment of hypocrisy" which has gotten leniency from the law and from media coverage.

joe bidennewsmaxgreg kelly

