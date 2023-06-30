This French Road looks like the 'Road to Bakhmut'. Macron Worried?⚡️

The French road leading to Bakhmut. Macron wanted to restore order, help, he was worried⚡️
Macron blames social media for unrest in France and says authorities will "take steps" to "remove sensitive content and identify those calling for unrest on the platforms" 💥💥💥
-- Little Napoleon will declare himself Emperor next The newspaper Parisien (https://www.leparisien.fr/faits-divers/direct-mort-de-nahel-nouvelle-nuit-de-chaos-de-colere-et-dembrasement-plus-de-420-interpellations-30-06-2023-UTCE2A5K5ZA2TJPMX7JTIBAZ3U.php)
reported that in France, 875 individuals involved in the unrest that swept the country following the killing of a 17-year-old driver, who refused to comply with the demands of a road patrol, have been apprehended since the evening of June 29.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.