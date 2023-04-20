The Mountain of יהוה (Part 1)

Everything in the Scriptures is real and the Almighty preserved the evidence for us in these end times. See the proof here of the exodus journey into the wilderness to the real Mount Sinai. This video also announces the 12/15/2022 discovery of the metal works area close to Mount Sinai that made the Tabernacle of Moses and the Ark of the Covenant. Due to file size, this is Part 1. The new discovery will be on Part 2.

