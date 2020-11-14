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Austin Broer on Mask Mandates, Vaccines & the Virus -11/13/2020
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128 views • November 14, 2020
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Help us fight censorship by accessing our show on our own site.
WATCH - Monday-Friday 7-9:00 PM ET HERE: https://www.HagmannReportLive.com
Please help us keep the lights on - Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/hagmannreport
Hagmann Report Website: http://www.HagmannReport.com
Hagmann Report on Parler: @DouglasHagmann
Hagmann Report on Gab: @DougHagmann
For episode descriptions, etc., please go to (and bookmark) http://www.hagmannreport.com
Help us fight censorship by accessing our show on our own site.
WATCH LIVE - Monday-Friday 7-9:00 PM ET HERE: https://www.HagmannReportLive.com
Please help us keep the lights on - Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/hagmannreport
Hagmann Report Website: http://www.HagmannReport.com
Doug Hagmann on Parler: @DouglasHagmann
Doug Hagmann on Gab: @DougHagmann
Hagmann Report on Twitter: @HagmannReport
Doug Hagmann on Twitter: @HagmannPI
For details: https://www.hagmannreport.com/the-hag...
Help us fight censorship by accessing our show on our own site.
WATCH - Monday-Friday 7-9:00 PM ET HERE: https://www.HagmannReportLive.com
Please help us keep the lights on - Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/hagmannreport
Hagmann Report Website: http://www.HagmannReport.com
Hagmann Report on Parler: @DouglasHagmann
Hagmann Report on Gab: @DougHagmann
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