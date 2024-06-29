BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Climate and Energy Realists - Steven Nowakowski and Jim Willmott.
Aussie Flyers
31 views • 10 months ago

At the Climate and Energy Realists. 25th June 2024.


Southport, Qld, Australia.


Part 2.


Steven Nowakowski - Wind and Solar Projects in Qld. Video.


https://youtube.com/@stevennowakowskipanoscapes5244


Jim Willmott - Farmer and chairman of

https://propertyrightsaustralia.org.au/


Jim tells us:


Triple renewable projects in Australia by the end of this decade.


It's an industrial nightmare owned by foreign corporations.


10000 to 28000 kms of transmission lines.


At a cost of $1.5 Trillion by the end of the decade, $7-9 Trillion by 2060.


There's currently 2000 renewable energy projects in Australia.


Will cover 15.5% of Australian land area.


Thanks for watching.


https://climateandenergyrealists.com/


Film and edit by Aussie Flyers.


Join Aussie Flyers:


Website -

https://aussieflyers.com/


Telegram -

https://t.me/aussieflyers


Gab -

https://gab.com/AussieFlyers


Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers


Bitchute -

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/aussie-flyers/


Brighteon -

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieflyers


Odysee -

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0


Rumble -

https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


YouTube -

https://www.youtube.com/@AussieFlyers572


Subscribe to our magazine -

https://aussieflyers.com/aussie-flyer-magazine


Aussie Flyers Mailer -

https://aussieflyers.com/mailer


Email - [email protected]


All rights reserved.

australiaclimate and energy realistsproperty rights australiasteven nowakowskirenewable energy scamjim willmottwind and solar farms
