Climate and Energy Realists - Steven Nowakowski and Jim Willmott.

At the Climate and Energy Realists. 25th June 2024.





Southport, Qld, Australia.





Part 2.





Steven Nowakowski - Wind and Solar Projects in Qld. Video.





https://youtube.com/@stevennowakowskipanoscapes5244





Jim Willmott - Farmer and chairman of

https://propertyrightsaustralia.org.au/





Jim tells us:





Triple renewable projects in Australia by the end of this decade.





It's an industrial nightmare owned by foreign corporations.





10000 to 28000 kms of transmission lines.





At a cost of $1.5 Trillion by the end of the decade, $7-9 Trillion by 2060.





There's currently 2000 renewable energy projects in Australia.





Will cover 15.5% of Australian land area.





Thanks for watching.





https://climateandenergyrealists.com/





Film and edit by Aussie Flyers.





Join Aussie Flyers:





Website -

https://aussieflyers.com/





Telegram -

https://t.me/aussieflyers





Gab -

https://gab.com/AussieFlyers





Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers





Bitchute -

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/aussie-flyers/





Brighteon -

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieflyers





Odysee -

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0





Rumble -

https://rumble.com/user/Roobs





YouTube -

https://www.youtube.com/@AussieFlyers572





Subscribe to our magazine -

https://aussieflyers.com/aussie-flyer-magazine





Aussie Flyers Mailer -

https://aussieflyers.com/mailer





Email - [email protected]





All rights reserved.