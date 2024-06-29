Climate and Energy Realists - Steven Nowakowski and Jim Willmott.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At the Climate and Energy Realists. 25th June 2024.
Southport, Qld, Australia.
Part 2.
Steven Nowakowski - Wind and Solar Projects in Qld. Video.
https://youtube.com/@stevennowakowskipanoscapes5244
Jim Willmott - Farmer and chairman of
https://propertyrightsaustralia.org.au/
Jim tells us:
Triple renewable projects in Australia by the end of this decade.
It's an industrial nightmare owned by foreign corporations.
10000 to 28000 kms of transmission lines.
At a cost of $1.5 Trillion by the end of the decade, $7-9 Trillion by 2060.
There's currently 2000 renewable energy projects in Australia.
Will cover 15.5% of Australian land area.
