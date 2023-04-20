Create New Account
Canada Shuts Down Christian Ministry
The Berean Call
This week’s item is from World Net Daily, March 21, 2008, with a headline: Canada Orders Ministry By Christians Shut Down. The following are excerpts: The Canadian government has ordered a Christian ministry that teaches doctrine and the differences between Christians and cults shut down, because its reference materials were critical of the beliefs of those who are not Christian. So what used to be called, McGregor Ministries, with offerings and how to recognize and eliminate faulty fads in Christian churches has been recreated in the United States. Laurie McGregor, who has dedicated her life to explaining the straight and narrow of Christian beliefs since she found her way out of the Jehovah’s Witness system years ago, explained that Canada’s version of a “hate crimes” law prevented their work from continuing as it had for nearly 30 years.


Keywords
bibledave huntberean callta mcmahon

