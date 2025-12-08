Reptilian Government Wont Allow it

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It was a fairly quick realization that non-humans are really in charge, even before I became a targeting individual over my reptilian shapeshifter movie uploads. In my opinion this government is reptilian, the same serpents from the garden of Eden, and they did not allow James Rink and Super Soldiers to have a public conference.
