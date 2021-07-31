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SGT Report: Attorney Tom Renz Global Cover-up They've Murdered Thousands... [30.07.2021]
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30 views • July 31, 2021
... and We're Suing for Truth.
Attorney Tom Renz is a champion for truth who is standing up for all of us. They have murdered thousands of people, quite possibly more than 45,000 according to a government whistleblower - and Tom along with America's Frontline Doctors is suing to uncover the truth about this horrific crime.
https://renz-law.com/
SGT Report
109039 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jg9tSp47Mrb9/
Attorney Tom Renz is a champion for truth who is standing up for all of us. They have murdered thousands of people, quite possibly more than 45,000 according to a government whistleblower - and Tom along with America's Frontline Doctors is suing to uncover the truth about this horrific crime.
https://renz-law.com/
SGT Report
109039 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jg9tSp47Mrb9/
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