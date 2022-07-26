The Lusitania and World War One

World War I officially began on June 28th, 1914 when members of the Illuminati Black Hand secret society assassinated Archduke Franz Ferdinand. Europe quickly polarized and warred for nearly a year before Americans were given their false-flag reason to join. On May 1st, 1915 the British Naval cruiser “Lusitania” was scheduled for Liverpool, taking off from New York harbor loaded with 600 tons of explosives, 6 million rounds of ammunition, 1,248 cases of shrapnel shells, other war materials, and last but not least – American passengers. The German embassy in D.C. was fully aware of the war materials being shipped into England on the Lusitania and tried to warn American travelers. German embassy officials attempted to place full-page ads in 50 U.S. newspapers reading: “Notice! Travelers intending to embark on the Atlantic voyage are reminded that a state of war exists between Germany and her allies and Great Britain and her allies … travelers sailing in the war zone on ships of Great Britain … do so at their own risk.” Due to actions taken by the U.S. State Department, 49 of those 50 newspapers never ran the ad...



The following presentation "The Lusitania and WWI" was taken from a chapter in my book "The Atlantean Conspiracy" available here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay



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