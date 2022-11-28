Create New Account
Fauci's Back...And He Wants You To Take The Shot!
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published November 28, 2022 

No longer fearing the wrath of a Republican-controlled Senate, Tony "The Science" Fauci is settling into his post-retirement gig: making the rounds on mainstream news outlets hectoring Americans about taking more boosters. He's even threatening that schools might "need" to be shut down again. Also today: Republicans in the House call for MORE long-range missiles to Ukraine. Finally, Liz Cheney accused of politicizing the January 6th Committee.


trumplieschinacriminalfaucishotlockdowncovid vaccinethe ron paul liberty report

