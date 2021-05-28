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THE NAZIS ARE BACK - by Bob Westfall Moonlight Poet
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22 views • May 28, 2021
THE NAZIS ARE BACK - by Bob Westphal Moonlight Poet probably allready censored on themtube...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J9KRnlyGqLk
#BobWestfallMoonlightPoet #NazisAreBack #MoonlightPoet
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BUY AN ALBUM or songs: https://bobwestfallmoonlightpoet.band...
For more Bob Westfall Moonlight Poet:
http://www.moonlightpoetmusic.com/
Albums and singles: https://bobwestfallmoonlightpoet.band...
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- THE NAZIS ARE BACK -
The Nazis are back for a global takeover
Remove your muzzle and resist.
The Nazis are back for a global takeover
Remove your muzzle and resist.
Brain-dead goons in black Kevlar
Stomping on the heads of freedom fighters.
Liberty is public enemy number one.
It's for your own safety, of course.
Do you think pedophiles and war criminals
Really care about your health?
Do you think pedophiles and war criminals
Really care about your health?
Smart cities may become smart tombs.
Better be aware of what you're being led into.
Pay attention to what's going on.
Do you ever get the feeling that we're being set up?
Turn off your TV, get your head out of your ass.
The revolution is now.
Turn off your TV, get your head out of your ass.
The revolution is now.
The whole system is utterly corrupt.
Why continue to participate at all?
No matter who you vote for, government always wins.
It's time to realize the solution is you.
Copyright (c) Bob Westfall. Moonlight Poet Music Company. 2020.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J9KRnlyGqLk
#BobWestfallMoonlightPoet #NazisAreBack #MoonlightPoet
To DONATE and help support Moonlight Poet Music:
PAYPAL: https://paypal.me/MoonlightPoetMusic?...
BITCOIN (BTC): 19x7BdoGJ3URgRmJNtnHfDoUPpXE1xezcb
ETHERIUM (ETH): 0x21A653711cFD3a2dC27892E24cCd5C9AD0ED8200
PIRATE CHAIN (ARRR): zs1gqucvadec495y0x6wrxaudca6qk80qtev8vpmz2254urtgd0xymkcnvzjermm5z202sjkhedhwa
BUY AN ALBUM or songs: https://bobwestfallmoonlightpoet.band...
For more Bob Westfall Moonlight Poet:
http://www.moonlightpoetmusic.com/
Albums and singles: https://bobwestfallmoonlightpoet.band...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bob_westfal...
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/BobWestfallM...
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/westfall...
- THE NAZIS ARE BACK -
The Nazis are back for a global takeover
Remove your muzzle and resist.
The Nazis are back for a global takeover
Remove your muzzle and resist.
Brain-dead goons in black Kevlar
Stomping on the heads of freedom fighters.
Liberty is public enemy number one.
It's for your own safety, of course.
Do you think pedophiles and war criminals
Really care about your health?
Do you think pedophiles and war criminals
Really care about your health?
Smart cities may become smart tombs.
Better be aware of what you're being led into.
Pay attention to what's going on.
Do you ever get the feeling that we're being set up?
Turn off your TV, get your head out of your ass.
The revolution is now.
Turn off your TV, get your head out of your ass.
The revolution is now.
The whole system is utterly corrupt.
Why continue to participate at all?
No matter who you vote for, government always wins.
It's time to realize the solution is you.
Copyright (c) Bob Westfall. Moonlight Poet Music Company. 2020.
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