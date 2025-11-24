'If that's Christianity, I don't want anything to do with 'it' - US pastor torches Evangelical leaders for silence over Gaza atrocities - pastor Chuck Baldwin

'If that's Christianity, I don't want anything to do with 'it'—US pastor torches Evangelical leaders for silence over Gaza atrocities

👉 Thousands of people are leaving US evangelical churches, frustrated at their support for genocide against the Palestinian people, says pastor Chuck Baldwin.

💬 “They're sick of it. Their support for the bloodshed and the Holocaust, the genocide, and the ethnic cleansing in Palestine by the Israelis is driving men of conscience away from the evangelical churches.”