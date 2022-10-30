Rejoicing in Salvation Bro Jarrett Haas

I preached this about a year ago and I felt while studying that God confirmed this message, Pray it's a blessing to someone. Psalm 118:1-6-24 Text Verse -24 This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it. Points 1. Rejoice in a New Life-5 "Set me in a large place" 2. Rejoice in Following The Savior-6 "The Lord is on my side" 3. Rejoice in Creation-24 "Rejoice and be glad in it" Sometimes we just need to STOP and realize even with the craziness in the world we have something to rejoice in and take in the beauty of what God created!

