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Must watch! BLM is developing a “highly trained military arm” for war against police!
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87 views • July 06, 2020
In this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we discuss the possibility of civil war if BLM does go trough with creating a militia arm of called “black opts” Now is the time to prepare! Watch the video to find out how to prep for the hard time ahead!
Always Ready!
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Store:
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Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
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