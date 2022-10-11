Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pfizer Director Confesses COVID Shot Was NEVER Tested on Preventing Transmission!
156 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published a month ago |

Dutch politician Rob Roos and Member of the European Parliament (MEP) released this viral bombshell. Janine Small, president of international developed markets at Pfizer, told the European Parliament's special committee on COVID-19 that they never tested their COVID shot to see if it prevented transmission.


The "get vaccinated to protect others" message was always a lie and pure propaganda. The only purpose for the COVID passports was forcing more people into getting injected with the poison.


https://twitter.com/Rob_Roos/status/1579759795225198593?s=20&t=SZaBjV_l97QEJrlqBwSASA

Keywords
vaccinescurrent eventsliespropagandaeuropemephearingpfizercovidrob roosjanine small

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket