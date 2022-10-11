Pfizer Director Confesses COVID Shot Was NEVER Tested on Preventing Transmission!

Dutch politician Rob Roos and Member of the European Parliament (MEP) released this viral bombshell. Janine Small, president of international developed markets at Pfizer, told the European Parliament's special committee on COVID-19 that they never tested their COVID shot to see if it prevented transmission.
The "get vaccinated to protect others" message was always a lie and pure propaganda. The only purpose for the COVID passports was forcing more people into getting injected with the poison.
https://twitter.com/Rob_Roos/status/1579759795225198593?s=20&t=SZaBjV_l97QEJrlqBwSASA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.