Pfizer Director Confesses COVID Shot Was NEVER Tested on Preventing Transmission!

Dutch politician Rob Roos and Member of the European Parliament (MEP) released this viral bombshell. Janine Small, president of international developed markets at Pfizer, told the European Parliament's special committee on COVID-19 that they never tested their COVID shot to see if it prevented transmission.





The "get vaccinated to protect others" message was always a lie and pure propaganda. The only purpose for the COVID passports was forcing more people into getting injected with the poison.





https://twitter.com/Rob_Roos/status/1579759795225198593?s=20&t=SZaBjV_l97QEJrlqBwSASA